Get a Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming OC for $625

If you go out in search of Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming OC 11G graphics card, you'll find a lot of vendors selling it for around $700. That includes Newegg, unless you hit up the company's eBay store where it is marked down to $635.

That's a nice discount for a fast card that comes overclocked from the factory. In Gaming mode, it has a 1,518MHz base clock and 1,632MHz boost clock. Those get pushed to 1,544MHz (base) and 1,657MHz (boost) in OC mode. Either way, it's clocked faster than reference, which calls for a 1,481MHz base clock and 1,582MHz boost clock.

Gigabyte's card uses a custom Windforce 3X cooling system featuring three fans with triangle shaped edges and striped grooves. According to Gigabyte, this design enhances airflow by 23 percent over traditional fans.

This card also uses pure copper heatpipeles that snake through the aluminum block and make direct contact with the GPU to keep things cool.

Underneath all that cooling is a PCB with an 8+2 power phase design that helps the MOSFET work on a lower temperature. This in turn provides more stable voltage output, which can help with overclocking.

This card may not last long at this price. If you're ready to pounce, go here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.