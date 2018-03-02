Get a fully loaded Ryzen 7 1800X desktop with a GeForce GTX 1080 for $1,700

If you're in the market for a prebuilt gaming PC, there is a pretty good deal at Newegg today for a system from CyberPowerPC with a Ryzen 7 1800X processor and GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card inside. The system is on sale for $1,850, and can be had for $1,700 with promo code EMCSPSPE2 applied at checkout.

Given the choice, we'd roll with an Intel Coffee Lake foundation over a Ryzen processor for gaming. But with a meaty graphics card thrown into the mix, this setup should be capable of smooth gameplay at high settings in most games.

There's also 16GB of DDR4-2400 RAM in this thing, along with a 480GB solid state drive for the OS and games, and a 3TB hard drive for bulk storage chores. It's all connected to a 600W power supply with basic 80 Plus certification.

One thing to keep in mind is that AMD is expected to announce second generation Ryzen processors next month. There's also a chance that Nvidia could introduce new graphics cards soon, though at least one report says it's unlikely anything significant is in the wings.

No matter what's around the corner, this is a decent configuration, and one of the few ways to get a high-end graphics card without paying an inflated price for it.

