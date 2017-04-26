Get a Fractal Design Define Nano S mini tower for $52

It is entirely possible to build a potent gaming PC inside a compact case and if that's your plan, you might want to consider Fractal Design's Define Nano S. The tiny tower is currently on sale at Amazon for $52.

This is a case for mini-ITX motherboards only. That means if you're building a system around a micro-ATX mobo, this case won't work—you'll need something a little bigger.

There are not many mini-ITX motherboards available for Ryzen—Biostar is the only one with mini-ITX options right now—but the situation is different for Kaby Lake and other Intel processors.

What you get with the Define Nano S is a sharp looking chassis that supports up to three liquid cooling radiators, including 280/240mm, 240mm, and 120mm mounts. It also has pre-drilled holes to support many DDC and D5 liquid cooling pump variants.

For air cooling, the case comes with two fans, including a 140mm fan in the front and a 120mm fan in the rear. There is room to add another fan up front, plus two more up top.

Storage options consist of two internal 3.5-inch drive bays and two 2.5-inch mounts.

The case also accepts full-size graphics cards up to 315mm (12.4 inches). As a point of reference, Nvidia's reference GeForce GTX 1080 Ti measures about 267mm (10.5 inches).

Go here to grab the case on sale from Amazon. It might show a more expensive price from a third-party by default. If that's the case, scan the "Others Sellers on Amazon" section for the one that is sold by Amazon.com.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.