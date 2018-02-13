Get a Dell Ultrasharp 34-inch 3440x1440 IPS monitor for $500

If it's a big and wide monitor that you're after, head over to Newegg and check out this deal on Dell's Ultrasharp U3415W. It's on sale for $650, but if you apply coupon code EMCPRPX49 at checkout, it will chop $100 off, bringing the price to $550. There's also a $50 mail-in-rebate available. Jump through that final hoop and you're looking at $500.

The U3415W is a 34-inch monitor with a curved IPS panel. It has a 3440x1440 resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio, making this an ultrawide display. It's missing amenities such as G-Sync support and HDR, but is otherwise a really nice monitor (as most Ultrasharp displays are).

Other specs include a 300 nits brightness rating, 2,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio (1,000:1 typical), and 5ms response time (gray-to-gray) in fast mode.

The U3415W features integrated speakers, in case your regular set and headphones simultaneously crap out. And for connectivity, there is a built-in USB 3.0 hub (2 upstream, 4 downstream), an HDMI port, MHL, a DisplayPort, and a mini DisplayPort.

For ergonomics, this monitor supports height, swivel, and tilt adjustments.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.