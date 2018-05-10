Get a 240GB SSD and $10 AMC movie card for $55

We're seeing some pretty good deals on solid state drives lately, including many 128GB models going for around $35-$40, and bigger sizes selling for not much more. One of them is the Toshiba TR200 240GB. It's on sale at Newegg today for $55, and comes with a $10 AMC movie theater gift code.

It's one of a small number of name brand 240GB SSDs currently going for $55 or less. Here's a look at each one:

The Toshiba drive is the only one that comes bundled with a free $10 AMC gift code (delivered via email), if that's worth anything to you.

As for the drive itself, it's a 2.5-inch SATA 6Gbps SSD with 64-layer 3D BiCS NAND flash. It's rated to deliver up to 555MB/s of sequential read performance and up to 540MB/s of sequential write performance, which is on the upper end of the SATA spectrum. It has an endurance rating of 240 TBW (terabytes written), and is backed by a 3-year warranty.

Hit any of the above links to grab one of these SSDs.

