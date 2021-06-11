Genshin Impact Maguu Kenki boss guide: How to defeat the new boss in patch 1.6

Genshin Impact Maguu Kenki is the new regular boss added in the Genshin 1.6 update . Maguu Kenki calls the Golden Archipelago home for now, though that's set to change at the end of June once the island chain disappears. Most of the Maguu Kenki drops are standard materials, except one new item you'll need for Kazuha.

Despite being a normal boss and not a World Boss, Maguu Kenki puts up a formidable challenge. It goes through a form change later in the fight and summons additional mini-bosses of different elements. This Maguu Kenki guide covers how to find the boss, which strategies work best, and what you get for your troubles.

Genshin Impact Maguu Kenki: An overview

Maguu Kenki is a new normal boss specializing in both close-range and AoE attacks. You'll first come across it during the Midsummer Island Adventure Act III quest and can challenge it multiple times. There's no word yet from miHoYo on the Maguu Kenki location after June 28 when the islands disappear, though the developer confirmed it will remain in the game as part of the boss roster.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Maguu Kenki Strategy

The Maguu Kenki fight is a bit different from some fights since the boss has a partial immunity to ranged attacks thanks to its large mask. The mask isn't always active, but melee attacks will work best, though you'll need to watch for Maguu Kenki's AoE attack and scamper away quickly before it lands. The boss telegraphs its attacks fairly well, so you should have time to rush in, attack, and leave before taking damage.

Maguu Kenki infuses itself with Anemo after taking damage, so keep that in mind when planning your Elemental strategy.

It also spawns two phantom Maguu Kenki warriors periodically. These are Cryo and Anemo and rush around the battlefield, making it more difficult to avoid taking damage. The boss will sometimes use attacks that employ the phantoms as well, such as leaping back and sending the phantom forward to deal damage.

A strong DPS character, such as Diluc, is recommended, though you'd do well to have a defensive or healing character too. Noelle's Breastplate and I Got Your Back combination gives you a wider window to attack Maguu Kenki without worrying over its AoE moves and heals the party in the process.

Strong characters take priority over Elemental Resonance in this boss fight, so a four-element party to take advantage of Protective Canopy is best. If you find you're having trouble keeping away from Maguu Kenki and its phantom spawn, consider adding two Anemo characters to boost your movement speed and reduce cooldown time.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Maguu Kenki drops

Here's what you'll get from challenging Maguu Kenki. These are the normal boss drops and not the event-specific rewards. The Marionette Core is a Kazuha Ascension item.

Materials:



Shivada Jade Sliver

Shivada Jade Fragment (level 40+)

Shivada Jade Chunk (level 60+)

Shivada Jade Gemstone (level 75+)

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment (level 40+)

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk (level 60+)

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone (level 75+)

Marionette Core (level 30+)

Artifacts: