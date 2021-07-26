As the biggest Genshin Impact update so far, 2.0 is full of new quests, events, and a new region with delicious local delicacies. Genshin Impact 2.0 introduces us to the land of Inazuma, a Japan-inspired island nation led by the Raiden Shogun. It's the first permanent addition to the Genshin Impact map since Dragonspine in update 1.2.

After your arrival (here's how to get to Inazuma in Genshin Impact if you're stuck), you’re free to do as you please. However, it’s easy to feel a bit overwhelmed by the amount of new content. Where should you start? What quests, collectibles, and gameplay mechanisms should you prioritize during your first expeditions? That's where I, your Inazuma tour guide, come in.

Follow the first part of Archon Quest Chapter II

If you find yourself stuck in Inazuma's port, Ritou, just follow the Archon Questline a bit longer. Do this until you’re sent to Komore Teahouse in Inazuma City. Once there you'll know the location of all the useful shops and the Adventurer’s Guild. Continue the Archon Quest from here if you like, but there’s no reason to hurry.

Visit every Statue of the Seven in Inazuma

Next, start your exploration by visiting the three Statues of the Seven—there's one on every island—to unlock the full Inazuma map. Like Mondstadt and Liyue, the map will remain shrouded in darkness if you don’t do this (making questing and remembering resource locations much harder). You can already unlock all three Statues of the Seven right after leaving Ritou.

Take a tour of the region by sail and air

There's more to exploring Inazuma than just running, climbing and gliding. Genshin Impact 2.0 reintroduces the Waverider boat from the 1.6 Dodoland event region. You can unlock the Waverider Waypoints by interacting with the icons on your map.

Then there are the purple symbols in the sky called Thunder Spheres. After interacting with an Electrogranum (found all over Inazuma), you can click the activation button (see the lower right corner of your screen) to fly from one Thunder Sphere to the next. Besides being super fast, Thunder Spheres can be the only way to reach certain locations.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Take part in the Thunder Sojourn event

Trying the Thunder Sojourn event is wise for two reasons: you get a lot of rewards (including a brand-new Talent level-up material, Primogems, and a free Beidou), and you get to practice the new Inazuma Electro powers. The Thunder Sojourn event consists of four different challenges involving the use of Electrograna, the Thunder Sphere mechanism, and the Thunder Dwelling (an Electro combat mechanism).

Find Electroculi and upgrade the Statue of the Seven

The main collectibles in Inazuma are Electroculi. They're similar to the Anemoculus in Mondstadt and Geoculus in Liyue Harbor. Offering a stack of Electroculus to a Statue of the Seven is rewarded with experience, Shrine of Depths keys, Primogems, and Electro Sigils.

While Primogems are a worthy reward on their own, Electro Sigils are especially important as they can upgrade Electrogranum abilities. Every time you see one of those floating purple orbs, make sure you grab it.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Use Electro Sigils to upgrade the Sacred Sakura Tree

Offering Electro Sigils to the Sacred Sakura Tree at the Grand Narukami Shrine will enhance your Electrogranum abilities. It's easy to overlook at first, but since you’re going to use plenty of Electrograna, it’s worth upgrading the tree right away. Collect Electro Sigils by upgrading the Statue of the Seven, opening chests, and completing one-time Domains. Making offerings to the Sacred Sakura Tree is also rewarded with Enhancement Materials, Original resin, free Wishes, and more.

The Inazuma specialties worth collecting, and which to ignore

There's plenty of new flora in Inazuma, but not all are worth collecting. Although we’ll likely see more recipes for these Inazuma materials in the future, most of them are just character Ascension materials for now. Here are the new items, and what they do:

Onikabuto: You’ll see this purple beetle on trees from time to time. They’re expected to become alchemy ingredients.

You’ll see this purple beetle on trees from time to time. They’re expected to become alchemy ingredients. Lavender Melon and Seagrass: Both will be used in dishes, so it’s always good to grab them if you happen to find them. Not essential, though.

Both will be used in dishes, so it’s always good to grab them if you happen to find them. Not essential, though. Sakura Bloom : It’s an Ayaka Ascension material, so no need to farm it if you don’t have or don’t plan to get her.

It’s an Ayaka Ascension material, so no need to farm it if you don’t have or don’t plan to get her. Sea Ganoderma: As with the Sakura Bloom, this is an Ascension material only useful to Kazuha owners for now.

As with the Sakura Bloom, this is an Ascension material only useful to Kazuha owners for now. Naku Weed: A Yoimiya Ascension material (she's released in the next banner).

A Yoimiya Ascension material (she's released in the next banner). Crystal Marrow: Ascension material for Sayu (also in the next banner).

Ascension material for Sayu (also in the next banner). Dendrobium: No known uses yet. Ignore.