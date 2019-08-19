A new Gears 5 story trailer depicts a world in ruin, wind-surfing

A new story trailer for Gears 5 just debuted during Gamescom: Opening Night Live, and, hoo-boy, it sure is full of sound and imagery. The Locust threat is clearly no longer the only threat—that, or they've changed significantly. We see visions of blood and gristle, monsters bathing in ominous green tanks, characters new and old, and, what the hell, some wind-surfing segments.

It sure looks like a Gears game, and though the name doesn't have the cache it did in the early Xbox days, we're always game for a good cover shooter. Gears of War 4 was exactly that, so if Gears 5 carries the 'bigger, better, more badass' tradition forward, then, without any irony, I am prepared to enjoy the gunsaw videogame yet again.

The announcements are piling in, but we'll keep you informed with our growing collection of every game at Gamescom.