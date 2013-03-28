GDC 2013: IGF and GDC Award winners revealed

This year's GDC has been the source of many interesting industry tidbits . But forget them for now, because it also hosted two award shows last night. Shiny, slightly crass and easily digestible in a handy list format - we've got all the winners from the Independent Games Festival Awards and Game Developers Choice Awards right here. Did Hotline Miami's masked protagonist beat the living snot out of the FTL crew for the Seumas McNally Grand Prize? Did Incredipede's creepy-crawly monstrosities scare away the other Visual Art nominees? Did any game not called Journey win a GDC Award? Read on to find out.

We'll start with the IGF Awards, primarily because its the one that wasn't dominated by a PS3-exclusive game about plodding through a desert.

Independent Games Festival Awards

Seumas McNally Grand Prize



Hotline Miami (Dennaton Games)

FTL: Faster Than Light (Subset Games)

Cart Life (Richard Hofmeier)

Little Inferno (Tomorrow Corporation)

Kentucky Route Zero (Cardboard Computer)

Excellence in Visual Art



Incredipede (Northway Games and Thomas Shahan)

Kentucky Route Zero (Cardboard Computer)

Guacalamelee! (Drinkbox Studios)

Loves in a Dangerous Spacetime (Asteroid Base)

Year Walk (Simogo)

Excellence in Narrative



Thirty Flights of Loving (Blendo Games)

Cart Life (Richard Hofmeier)

Kentucky Route Zero (Cardboard Computer)

Dys4ia (Auntie Pixelante)

Gone Home (The Fullbright Company)

Technical Excellence



StarForge (CodeHatch)

Perspective (DigiPen Widdershins)

Little Inferno (Tomorrow Corporation)

Intrusion 2 (Aleksey Abramenko)

LiquidSketch (Tobias Neukom)

Excellence In Design



Samurai Gunn (Beau Blyth)

FTL: Faster Than Light (Subset Games)

Starseed Pilgrim (Droqen & Ryan Roth)

Super Hexagon (Terry Cavanagh)

Super Space (David Scamehorn and Alexander Baard/DigiPen)

Excellence In Audio



Kentucky Route Zero (Cardboard Computer)

Bad Hotel (Lucky Frame)

140 (Jeppe Carlsen)

Hotline Miami (Dennaton Games)

Pixeljunk 4AM (Q-Games)

Best Student Game



ATUM (NHTV IGAD)



Back to Bed (Danish Academy of Digital Interactive Entertainment)



Blackwell's Asylum (Danish Academy of Digital Interactive Entertainment)



Farsh (NHTV IGAD)



Knights of Pen & Paper (IESB - Instituto de Ensino Superior de Brasilia & UnB - Universidade de Brasilia)



the mindfulxp volume (Carnegie Mellon University Entertainment Technology Center)



Pulse (Vancouver Film School)



Zineth (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute)



Nuovo Award



Cart Life (Richard Hofmeier)

Spaceteam (Henry Smith)

Dys4ia (Auntie Pixelante)

Bientot l'ete (Tale of Tales)

7 Grand Steps (Mousechief)

MirrorMoon (SantaRagione + BloodyMonkey)

VESPER.5 (Michael Brough)

Little Inferno (Tomorrow Corporation)

Audience Award

FTL: Faster Than Light (Subset Games)

Thoughts? Firstly, congratulations to Zineth, deserved winner of Best Student Game. It's great, and you should play it . More obviously, well done to Richard Hofmeier for the runaway success of Cart Life. I'm sure many will be surprised by just how well it's done, especially among such a strong list of contenders for the Seumas McNally Grand Prize. If you're currently thinking "Cart What now?" let Christopher Livingston's Sim-plicity column on the game fill you in.

Elsewhere in the list, I'm surprised to see Little Inferno getting a Technical Excellence award (it had nice fire, I guess), unsurprised to see FTL nab the Audience Award, and marginally disappointed to see Hotline Miami go back to its DeLorean with nothing. Although, hey, it's still got a chance at a Games Developer Choice Award! Haha, no, just kidding. Journey won everything .

Game Developers Choice Awards

Game of the Year



Dishonored (Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks)



The Walking Dead (Telltale Games)



Mass Effect 3 (BioWare/Electronic Arts)



XCOM: Enemy Unknown (Firaxis Games/2K Games)



Journey (Thatgamecompany/Sony Computer Entertainment)



Innovation Award



Mark of the Ninja (Klei Entertainment/Microsoft Studios)



Journey (Thatgamecompany/Sony Computer Entertainment)



FTL: Faster Than Light (Subset Games)



The Unfinished Swan (Giant Sparrow/Sony Computer Entertainment)



ZombiU (Ubisoft Montpellier/Ubisoft)



Best Audio



Journey (Thatgamecompany/Sony Computer Entertainment)



Hotline Miami (Dennaton Games/Devolver Digital)



Sound Shapes (Queasy Games/Sony Computer Entertainment)



Assassin's Creed III (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)



Halo 4 (343 Industries/Microsoft Studios)



Best Debut



Humble Hearts (Dust: An Elysian Tail)



Polytron Corporation (Fez)



Giant Sparrow (The Unfinished Swan)



Subset Games (FTL: Faster Than Light)



Fireproof Games (The Room )



Best Downloadable Game



The Walking Dead (Telltale Games)



Spelunky (Derek Yu/Andy Hull)



Trials: Evolution (RedLynx/Microsoft Studios)



Mark Of The Ninja (Klei Entertainment/Microsoft Studios)



Journey (Thatgamecompany/Sony Computer Entertainment)



Best Game Design



Dishonored (Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks)



Mark Of The Ninja (Klei Entertainment/Microsoft Studios)



Spelunky (Derek Yu/Andy Hull)



Journey (Thatgamecompany/Sony Computer Entertainment)



XCOM: Enemy Unknown (Firaxis Games/2K Games)



Best Handheld/Mobile Game



Gravity Rush (SCE Japan Studio/Sony Computer Entertainment)



Hero Academy (Robot Entertainment)



Sound Shapes (Queasy Games/Sony Computer Entertainment)



The Room (Fireproof Games)



Kid Icarus: Uprising (Sora/Nintendo)



Best Narrative



Spec Ops: The Line (Yager Entertainment/2K Games)



Mass Effect 3 (BioWare/Electronic Arts)



Dishonored (Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks)



The Walking Dead (Telltale Games)



Virtue's Last Reward (Chunsoft/Aksys Games)



Best Technology



Far Cry 3 (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)



PlanetSide 2 (Sony Online Entertainment)



Halo 4 (343 Industries/Microsoft Studios)



Call of Duty: Black Ops II (Treyarch/Activision)



Assassin's Creed III (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)



Best Visual Arts



Borderlands 2 (Gearbox Software/2K Games)



Journey (Thatgamecompany/Sony Computer Entertainment)



Far Cry 3 (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)



Dishonored (Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks)



Halo 4 (343 Industries/Microsoft Studios)



Ambassador Award

Chris Melissinos, curator of The Smithsonian's The Art of Video Games exhibit

Pioneer Award

Spacewar creator Steve Russell

Audience Award

Dishonored

Lifetime Achievement Award

BioWare founders Ray Muzyka and Greg Zeschuk

Conclusion: award show judges really love Journey.