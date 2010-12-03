Gary Grigsby's War in the East out soon, manual excerpts released

The Gary Grigsby series of turn based strategy games has always provided intense and detailed simulations of major conflicts in modern history, and the latest entry in the series will be no different. This time Grigsby has relocated the action to the hexy tundra of the Eastern Front, focusing on the German-Soviet War of 1941-1945. An entire chapter of the manual has been released for the game, giving us an advanced look at how troop management will work. Read on for details.

The manual can be downloaded from the Matrix Games site. The 22 pages on offer cover ground combat, touching on everything from command chains to suport units and troop morale, providing a good insight into the issues that we'll be dealing with when the game is released later this month.

There's plenty more to War in the East than ground units. To hint at how much more, the quick start guide that ships with boxed copies of the game is 100 pages long, a quarter of the length of the full instructions. The game will offer four massive campaigns with which to exercise the incredibly detailed battle engine. For more information check out the Matrix Games page.