A new Galactic Civilizations 3 expansion, Crusade, is coming this spring

Stardock has announced that the second Galactic Civilizations 3 expansion, called Crusade, will be out this spring. The add-on will include a graphics engine update, a new campaign, new aliens (including "cybernetic space amoebas"), and several embellishments to GalCiv 3's galaxy conquering toolset.

One of the big changes is the addition of 'galactic citizens,' who will pop into existence every few turns and can be trained for special roles. New interactive invasions, for instance, will put citizens trained as soldiers to use. "Invaders choose where they will land and defenders will choose where they will resist, both decisions requiring considerable strategic thinking," reads the press release.

Other citizen roles, which there are "over a dozen" of, include scientist, engineer, farmer, diplomat, merchant, spy. Citizens trained as spies will "destroy planetary improvements, steal technology or assassinate enemy agents."

Finally, Crusade will add the Civilization Builder, an in-game tool for designing custom factions. It'll include Steam Workshop support for easy access to the GalCiv community's wealth of shared ship designs. See what it looks like below.

Crusade will go for $20 when it releases this spring, and requires a copy of Galactic Civilizations 3. There's more info on the expansion's official site, and Stardock will be livestreaming on Twitch today starting at 11am PT/2pm ET, which you can catch in the player below. And below that, some new screenshots.