Futuristic shooter Ironsight coming to Western PCs with beta later this month

Ironsight, a futuristic multiplayer FPS from South Korean developer Wiple Games, is coming to Western PCs later this month with a closed beta that launches November 14. Its multiplayer matches look fast and furious and from what I can tell it's in the mould of the modern Call of Duty games—the guns have virtually no recoil and you'll call in airstrikes, pilot attack drones and throw sticky grenades.

It has a variety of game modes and 14 maps so far, which have destructible bits and dynamic weather that affects the way the levels play out. The drones are a big part part of it: you can use them in a variety of ways, dropping napalm to get kills, setting off an EMP to give you the gadget advantage or fortifying a defensive position.

It has an impressively beefy arsenal of 100 guns, which you'll unlock and customise as you rack up kills along with weapon and character skins.

It does look fun if, like me, you're into fast-paced shooters on small maps. The beta, like the full game, will be free to play, so if you're at all interested then it might be worth signing up here. Ironsight is due to release next year.