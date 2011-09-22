Fret not, Zinio subscribers to PC Gamer UK. You're getting a hat too. And everyone's getting an Onlive trial

I'm in full on Oprah mode.

"YOU GET A HAT."

"EVERYBODY GETS A HAT."

Cue music, dancing and the wild celebrations. And possibly ticker tape.

If you subscribe to PC Gamer UK via Zinio, you'll be getting the exactly the same gifts that the print subscribers and news-stand subscribers are getting with issue 232. That means you'll be getting our PCG reader only TF2 hat, the "Killer Exclusive" and a free trial to the game streaming service Onlive. We'll be sending out the codes for both to the email account you registered your Zinio subscription to. Many Bothans suffered a slight inconvenience to get you this. So we made a press release. It's below.

- Get free trial of Onlive and exclusive content for Team Fortress 2

- New issue is world's biggest gaming magazine at 196 pages

22/09/11 – Future, the special-interest media group, today reveals a world-first 'covermount' on a digital edition – for the new issue of PC Gamer, the global PC gaming authority.

Readers of the digital edition of PC Gamer issue 232, available via Zinio, can access exclusive gifts using download codes supplied by the magazine.

The gifts include a free 30-day trial of Onlive, the revolutionary new cloud gaming service. UK readers can play high-end videogames straight from their computer, TV or mobile device without the need for discs, downloads or specialist hardware.

Also free with the issue, out 28 September, is the “Killer Exclusive” – a hat for characters in classic multiplayer game Team Fortress 2, available exclusively to PC Gamer readers.

Inside the magazine there's a world-exclusive hands-on with 2011's most eagerly-awaited game, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

The download codes also replace the print edition's monthly disc as the magazine moves to a more efficient, forward-thinking way of delivering its 'covermounted' content.

Tim Edwards, Editor of PC Gamer, says: “It's vital that PC Gamer reflect the habits and interests of our readers. We know that they're happy to play and download games online – and that they're fast losing interest in games on DVD. This change lets us add a vast amount of extra content in terms of pagination, while giving away cool exclusives.”

At 196 pages, up from 132, PC Gamer 232 is the biggest issue this millennium – and the biggest games magazine in the world. It's read by a huge 453,000 people*.

Online, PC Gamer continues to go from strength to strength. Launched in June 2010, www.PCGamer.com is the world's biggest single-format games website. August 2011 was a record-breaking month for traffic with more than 2.8 million unique users – the site's highest yet and an increase of 157%**.

James Binns, Future's Head of PC Gaming, says: “The PC Gamer brand has never been in better shape. In August our website hit a new high, with over 2.8 million unique users, and this change to the print edition will give our readers more of what they want.”

PC Gamer 232 goes on sale 28 September priced at £5.99. To buy the digital edition visit www.zinio.com/pcgamer. For more information visit www/pcgamer.com.