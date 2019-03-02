Free-to-play Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is coming to PC next month

A free-to-play version of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT—named, aptly enough, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Free Edition—is coming to the west on March 12, 2019 on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

Developed in conjunction with Koei Tecmo Games' Team Ninja, Square Enix reckons the 3v3 brawler Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Free Edition will offer players "the opportunity to try out a limited roster of characters on a weekly basis" (thanks, Gematsu ). "A variety of characters and weapons are also available for individual purchase" to ensure your favourites "can be a permanent member" of your go-to roster… which means microtransactions, of course,

Interestingly, there's no server distinction between fully-paid-for and freebie players, so players of the free edition can play online against existing players of the full game.