Free Skyrim-inspired food, plush helmets and meet PC Gamer at PAX

Are you going to PAX? Do you like free food? Do you like plush horned helmets? Would you like to meet some of the folks behind PC Gamer? Well, join us on Saturday, August 27th from 1:00pm-2:00pm at the corner of 9th and Pine (across from the Paramount Theater) as our Skyrim-sponsored food truck fills your bellies with the finest in Nord inspired fare.

Outfit yourself with Skyrim plush helmet, and meet the power house staff: Logan Decker, Evan Lahti, Chris Comiskey, Josh Augustine, and Lucas Sullivan. Chomp down, talk games, make new friends. Sorry, no dragons included.

The choice nom noms (Click to see full meal)

To aid your in your quest