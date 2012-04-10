Free loot for your free game as Warhammer Online: Wrath of Heroes goes into open beta

No, it's not an expansion for the PvP-centric MMO. Remember? Wrath of Heroes is the free-to-play standalone PvP game built off of that MMO's technology and classes that pits 3 teams of 6 players against each other in large capture-point arenas. We've done a few previews on our experience in the beta, but now it's time to stop reading and play the game yourself.

But it's dangerous out there and we don't want you to go alone, so we got you this code for a pack of in-game boosters to help you get started.

This code is multi-use and can be redeemed 600 times. The Wood Chest it grants (which contains random tactics, perks, and alternate abilities) is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and can only be used during the month of April 2012.

73PU5Z24BS6A89CF

To download the client and redeem the code:

1. Go to www.wrathofheroes.com

2. Sign up with the email address associated to your EA/Origin email account (or create a new account)

3. Agree to join the open beta; you'll be given a link to download the installer

4. Install the game and launch it

5. Click on the "Store" button in the middle of the screen

6. Click on the "Redeem" tab inside the store

7. Enter the code in the box and press the "Redeem" button

8. The boost will automatically be applied to your account, which you can see in the upper right corner while in the lobby