Fractured Space gameplay: giant spaceships blow each other up

Fractured Space is quite a bit like Dreadnought, which I previewed earlier this year: giant, slow-moving spaceships battle other giant, slow-moving spaceships for that Battlestar Galactica experience. In Fractured Space, two teams compete for control of mining bases, which generate resources that buff their ships, and then go after each other's bases for the win. The current Early Access release has serious issues, but I've been having a good amount of fun when I can get into a match. Watch a full round in the video above as I command a stealthy Assassin.