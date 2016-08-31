Forza Horizon 3 system requirements detailed

With just under one month to go before Forza Horizon 3’s arrival, Microsoft has revealed its recommended PC specs.

Boasting over 350 vehicles at launch, Halo’s Warthog roadster will also be made available via a post-release event to be announced at a later date, according to a new blog post on the game’s site (it’ll be free-of-charge at launch for any players who’ve played Halo 5 and Halo: Master Chief Collection on Xbox One).

As we already know, the PC version will be exclusive to Windows 10 and will require DirectX 12. Here’s the full recommended technical specifications:

CPU: i7 3820 @ 3.6GHz

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 970 or NVIDIA GTX 1060

AMD: R9 290X or AMD RX 480

VRAM: 4GB

RAM: 12GB

Hard Drive Type: HDD

Available Space: 55GB

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Windows Version: Windows Anniversary Edition 64-bit 14393.101

Alongside the specs, the update goes into more detail regarding the Warthog. "The 2554 AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog CST is a civilian transport alternative to its militaristic cousin, the M12 Force Application Vehicle," it says. "What it may lack in brute force–you won’t find a turret on this version–it more than makes up for with its 720 bhp twin turbo V8, making it significantly faster than its FAV counterpart."

Forza Horizon 3 is part of the Xbox Play Anywhere initiative and is due to launch September 27. Owners of the game’s Ultimate Edition will get the chance to play early on September 23.