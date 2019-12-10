Fortnite $15 Million Winter Duos Tournament Dates, Prizes, and Rules

Epic Games has announced a slew of new information for the 2019 Fortnite Winter Duos tournament, including the massive prize pool, rules, and dates. So we've gone ahead and whipped it up into something a little more readable so you know when to tune in to watch, or shoot it out if you're feeling lucky.
When is the 2019 Fortnite Winter Duos tournament?
Fortnite's Winter Duos tournament will be held across three days: December 20, 21, and 22. Each day's rules are a bit different, and will feature their own $5 million prize pool.
The $15 million prize pool is actually the second largest prize pool in Fortnite history, dwarfed only by the $40 million pool raised for the Fortnite World Cup.
Fortnite Winter Royale Rules
Every tournament will be held separately on different platforms. No crossplay this time around, which makes sense since you don't want mouse-and-keyboard players to make it laughably unfair for console players. It's a little tricky, so stick with us here, as we're taking the words straight from Epic's official rules post.
Fortnite Winter Royale Day 1 Rules
Length: 4 hours or a maximum of 15 matches.
Scoring:
Victory Royale: 15 Points
Each Elimination: 1 Point
Tiebreakers: Determined by 1) total points scored; (2) total Victory Royales in the session; (3) average eliminations in the session; (4) average placement per match in the session; (5) total seconds survived across all matches; and finally (6) a coin flip.
Fortnite Winter Royale Day 2 Rules
Length: Same as day one.
Scoring:
Victory Royale: 60 Points
2nd - 3rd: 50 Points
4th - 7th: 45 Points
8th - 12th: 40 Points
13th - 25th: 25 Points
26th - 35th: 15 Points
36th - 50th: 5 Points
Each Elimination: 5 Points
Tiebreaker: Same rules as day one.
Fortnite Winter Royale Day 3 Rules
Length: Same as day one.
Scoring:
Victory Royale: 10 Points
2nd - 3rd: 7 Points
4th - 7th: 5 Points
8th - 12th: 3 Points
Each Elimination: 1 Point
Tiebreaker: Same rules as day one.
Fortnite Winter Royale Prizes
We've only taken the info for prize pools for PC players, obviously. If you want to know about the other pools, you can check out the notes for yourself.
Epic is dividing the prize pool into separate sections for each different region. We've only included North America and Europe here, but Epic has pools for Brazil, Oceania, Asia, and the Middle East.
Event Prizes - Winter Royale Day 1 - PC - NA East
1st $8,000
2nd $6,500
3rd $5,500
4th $4,500
5th $4,000
6th $3,400
7th $3,200
8th $3,000
9th $2,800
10th $2,600
11th-20th $2,400
21st-30th $2,200
31st-40th $2,000
41st-50th $1,800
51st-75th $1,600
76th-100th $1,300
101st-250th $1,000
251st-500th $600
Event Prizes - Winter Royale Day 1 - PC - Europe
1st $9,000
2nd $7,000
3rd $6,000
4th $5,000
5th $4,500
6th $4,000
7th $3,500
8th $3,200
9th $3,000
10th $2,800
11th-20th $2,600
21st-30th $2,400
31st-40th $2,200
41st-50th $2,000
51st-75th $1,800
76th-100th $1,400
101st-250th $1,200
251st-500th $800
501st-1000th $400
Event Prizes - Winter Royale Day 1 - PC - NA West
1st $6,000
2nd $5,000
3rd $4,500
4th $4,000
5th $3,600
6th $3,000
7th $2,800
8th $2,600
9th $2,400
10th $2,100
11th-20th $1,800
21st-30th $1,500
31st-40th $1,200
41st-50th $900
51st-75th $800
76th-100th $600
101st-250th $500
Event Prizes - Winter Royale Day 2 - PC - NA East
1st $8,000
2nd $6,500
3rd $5,500
4th $4,500
5th $4,000
6th $3,400
7th $3,200
8th $3,000
9th $2,800
10th $2,600
11th-20th $2,400
21st-30th $2,200
31st-40th $2,000
41st-50th $1,800
51st-75th $1,600
76th-100th $1,300
101st-250th $1,000
251st-500th $600
Event Prizes - Winter Royale Day 2 - PC - Europe
1st $9,000
2nd $7,000
3rd $6,000
4th $5,000
5th $4,500
6th $4,000
7th $3,500
8th $3,200
9th $3,000
10th $2,800
11th-20th $2,600
21st-30th $2,400
31st-40th $2,200
41st-50th $2,000
51st-75th $1,800
76th-100th $1,400
101st-250th $1,200
251st-500th $800
501st-1000th $400
Event Prizes - Winter Royale Day 2 - PC - NA West
1st $6,000
2nd $5,000
3rd $4,500
4th $4,000
5th $3,600
6th $3,000
7th $2,800
8th $2,600
9th $2,400
10th $2,100
11th-20th $1,800
21st-30th $1,500
31st-40th $1,200
41st-50th $900
51st-75th $800
76th-100th $600
101st-250th $500
Event Prizes - Winter Royale Day 3 - PC - NA East
1st $8,000
2nd $6,500
3rd $5,500
4th $4,500
5th $4,000
6th $3,400
7th $3,200
8th $3,000
9th $2,800
10th $2,600
11th-20th $2,400
21st-30th $2,200
31st-40th $2,000
41st-50th $1,800
51st-75th $1,600
76th-100th $1,300
101st-250th $1,000
251st-500th $600
Event Prizes - Winter Royale Day 3 - PC - Europe
1st $9,000
2nd $7,000
3rd $6,000
4th $5,000
5th $4,500
6th $4,000
7th $3,500
8th $3,200
9th $3,000
10th $2,800
11th-20th $2,600
21st-30th $2,400
31st-40th $2,200
41st-50th $2,000
51st-75th $1,800
76th-100th $1,400
101st-250th $1,200
251st-500th $800
501st-1000th $400
Event Prizes - Winter Royale Day 3 - PC - NA West
1st $6,000
2nd $5,000
3rd $4,500
4th $4,000
5th $3,600
6th $3,000
7th $2,800
8th $2,600
9th $2,400
10th $2,100
11th-20th $1,800
21st-30th $1,500
31st-40th $1,200
41st-50th $900
51st-75th $800
76th-100th $600
101st-250th $500
