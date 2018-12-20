Where to find doorbells in Fortnite for this week's ding-dong-ditch challenge

Kids these days will never know the simple joys of a mischievous game called ding dong ditch. It's simple, really—you sneak up to a random neighbor's house, ring the doorbell, and run away so that when they answer the door, no one is there. Got 'em!

OK, so it sounds a bit dated now. But thankfully, you can get a taste of it thanks to a challenge in week three of Fortnite's seventh season. You will need to ring doorbells in two different named locations in a single match. There's plenty of doorbells and named locations, so we marked most of them on the map for you to knock out this challenge quickly, so you can get back to not disturbing the peace.

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.