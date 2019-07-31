Fortnite Shop Update: Live free or die as the Anarchy Agent

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you've ever thought Fortnite needed more Ed Hardy in it, your (weird) wish has been granted. The new Anarchy Agent skin is available now in the Fortnite item shop.

The Anarchy Agent is only an uncommon skin, so no crazy effects or anything, but it is appropriately tatted up, and sports a fully camouflaged pair of pants and a tank top. Credit where it's due, he's making that blue mohawk work for him.

If you needed any other reason to pick him up, the Anarchy Agent is ripe for classic dad jokes. How, you ask? Take a look at his right arm and you'll notice the Ace playing card tucked into his sweatband. So whenever you get a kill, just say you've got an ace up your sleeve. Brilliant, even if he isn't exactly sporting any sleeves.

Anarchy Agent is 800 V-Bucks in the Fortnite item shop for the rest of the working day. You can also gift him to a friend. For another 500 V-Bucks, you can get the Chaos glider with the same logo he's got on his tank top.

