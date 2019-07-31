Fortnite Season 10 trailer has been leaked

Instead of tweeting a teaser for Fortnite Season 10, the Fortnite Brasil Twitter account briefly gave us a look at the full Season 10 trailer, which of course was captured before anyone could realise the mistake. Check it out below.

SPOILER WARNINGOMG... THE SEASON 10 TRAILER. pic.twitter.com/nJQb9U58FIJuly 31, 2019

It's a weird one! That butterfly is Kevin the Cube, we see what looks like some of the new skins, and then there's a bunch of nods to Fortnite's past, leading up to a big one. The trailer ends with Dusty Depot, and the meteor hurtling towards it. That happened in Season 4. So it's a time travel season, but the trailer poses a lot more questions.

It's gone now, replaced by the same teaser you can see on the rest of the Fortnite Twitter accounts. Luckily, there's not long to wait for Season 10, which kicks off tomorrow.