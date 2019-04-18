Where to find Fortnite's big telephones and phone numbers

A new challenge this week in Fortnite tasks its younger players with something truly daunting—dialing a phone that doesn't have a touch screen. You'll need to find the two phones and call numbers found in-game at Durrr Burger and Pizza Pit, but we've got you covered on all accounts. Here's every phone and phone number location for this week's Fortnite challenge.

The first phone, the red phone, can be found near the northern tip of the map. It's east of the block and northwest of Lazy Lagoon. When you reach it, dial the number 555-0198.

The second, white phone can be found on a hill southwest of Fatal Fields in the snow biome. Dial the number 555-0152, and reap your rewards. Long distance charges need not apply.