How to complete Fortnite's 'North, South, East, and West' challenge

Fortnite's island is big. It's so big, in fact, that we'd venture to guess that you don't visit most of it very often. Season 8's second week of challenges wants to fix that, as it tasks you with visiting the furthest north, south, east, and west points of the ever-changing island. Locating the furthest points takes a sharp eye, though.

The idea can be somewhat deceptive, considering how even the island's dimensions seem to be, so we've marked each location on the map above for ease of access. Just head to the circles and you should find a sign marked N, S, E, or W. Simply landing near them should count for the challenge.