How to snag the Bottom Dweller pickaxe in the Fortnite Fishing Frenzy competition

The Fortnite Fishing Frenzy event is here, and it gives you the chance to win some lovely new submarine loot. It's only around for the weekend, so make sure you free up some time skimming the tranquil battle royale seas in the hope of catching a massive trophy fish.

The limited-time competition gives you the chance to win the Fortnite Bottom Dweller pickaxe for free and win trophies, but you can get another cosmetic just for taking part. The big prize is a harvesting tool that looks like a big anchor with an even heavier chain on it, so don't lean it overboard unless you fancy sleeping with, rather than catching, the fishies. Now with that warning out of the way, here's how to get the Fortnite Bottom Dweller pickaxe in the Fishing Frenzy competition.

When is the Fortnite Fishing Frenzy competition?

The angling event starts today (at time of writing) and last for pretty much the whole weekend up to November 24. Here's when you'll have to stop racking up your fishy prizes:

GMT: 1am (November 25)

1am (November 25) PT: 5pm

5pm ET: 8pm

How to get the Fortnite Bottom Dweller pickaxe

First things first, you need to get a fishing rod before you can even think about competing; frankly, you're going to be pretty stuck without one. If you're a newbie when it comes to battle royale angling, you can find rods near most large bodies of water.

Now, as I've already mentioned, you can get a reward just by participating in the competition: just using a fishing rod during a match will net you the Fortnite Play to Win spray. But, if you catch a Fortnite Mythic Goldfish you can get your hands on the Bottom Dweller pickaxe.

Note: you cannot use the Harpoon Gun to catch fish. If you attempt to, it won't count. But, if you catch them the traditional way, here are the prize categories you can go for, and what you can win:

Top Angler: Awarded an engraved Llama Trophy

Catch the most fish in a single match during the competition

One champion per regional server

Small Fry Champion: Awarded an engraved Llama Trophy

Catch the most Small Fry during the competition

One champion per regional server

Flopper Champion: Awarded an engraved Llama Trophy

Catch the most Floppers during the competition

One champion per regional server

Slurpfish Champion: Awarded an engraved Llama Trophy