Popular Fortnite YouTuber Faze Jarvis permanently banned for using aimbot

Fortnite YouTuber Faze Jarvis has been making Fortnite videos for over a year, accruing nearly two million subscribers in that time. But as of 3 November, Jarvis has been permanently banned from playing Fortnite for flagrant use of an aimbot in the Solos battle royale mode.

Jarvis did nothing to hide the use of cheat software, treating it as the subject of a video in which he openly states his intent to use an aimbot on an alternate account, and proceeds to cheat in a public game, eliminating players with perfect accuracy in a long montage.

The video has since been deleted on Jarvis's channel, but has been captured and preserved by Fortnite Area.

Jarvis announced via the standard medium of the disgraced YouTuber: an apology video for the fans. He makes appeal to the impact Fortnite has had on his life and career, before taking full responsibility for his actions, claiming some ignorance regarding the full terms of the Community Rules and EULA.

'It didn't even cross my mind to think that I could be banned for life on Fortnite for those videos," said Jarvis. "I should have paid more attention to the community rules and the TOS of Fortnite."

The Fortnite Community Rules and End User License Agreement both say cheating is not allowed, the former more plainly stating that any violation "can result in action against your account all the way up to a permanent ban."

Speaking to Polygon, an Epic spokesperson underlined the company's stance on cheating: "We have a zero tolerance policy for the usage of cheat software. When people use aimbots or other cheat technologies to gain an unfair advantage, they ruin games for people who are playing fairly."

I've reached out to Epic for clarification around precise terms of a permanent ban, including whether or not banned players can file appeals.