Former Switch exclusive Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection is coming to PC

Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection released on Nintendo Switch in February to divided reviews, with the old school difficulty being the main point of contention. That’s in the series’ DNA of course, but it did look like a pretty conservative take on the run-and-gun platformer formula. Whatever the case, we’ll be able to try it for ourselves because it’s “coming soon” to Steam.

Capcom pushed out Resurrection as part of the series’ 35th anniversary, and it’s even helmed by series creator Tokuro Fujiwara, who has worked on a dizzying number of Capcom games. It’s made in RE Engine and rocks an art style that is kinda easy to hate, but apparently it plays really well.

Resurrection did add some concessions to players unwilling to punish themselves: there’s a Squire mode, which lowers the difficulty, and a Page mode, which lets you revive exactly where you die, checkpoints be damned. But if your worry is that the game won’t be hard enough, there’s a Legend mode for punishment lovers.