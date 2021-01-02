Former Little Nightmares devs' upcoming sci-fi game has strong action horror vibes

New studio Section 9 Interactive has put out a few gifs of their upcoming project, a "sci-fi action adventure title for PC and the next-generation consoles." Section 9 is based in Malmö, Sweden, and is composed of developers who worked on Little Nightmares and the upcoming Little Nightmares 2, as well as LittleBigPlanet for the PS VITA—that is, former developers related to Tarsier Studios.

Little Nightmares and its sequel—due to release February 21st—are stylish, darkly moody stealth-horror platformers with a lot to love for fans of the sort of "Grimsical" work of Tim Burton. The Section 9 developers' unnamed game is stylized too, but in a way much more akin to the design of the Alien series by way of Dead Space with a dash of BioShock. We don't know much, but it seems like a kind of action-adventure, isometric shooter with survival and horror elements.

In the animated gifs we have, the unnamed biohazard-space-suit wearing protagonist takes shots at enemies with damage highlighting specific segments, and does rolling maneuvers to dodge out of the way of attacks.. The enemies shown include both robotic foes and biological horrors. You can read a bit about the studio on the Section 9 Interactive website. They've also got Twitter and Instagram . Let's close out on more gifs.

