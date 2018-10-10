Football Manager 2019 adds mid-season training camps, smarter contracts

As Tom reported last month, Football Manager 2019 shakes up its UI, overhauls its training system, adds VAR and introduces a fully-licensed 36-team German Bundesliga. The footie sim's official Twitter feed has now revealed a fresh load of incoming features—including mid-season training camps, smarter contracts and better commentary.

Starting with the latter, commentary is now linked to touchline team talks which, in theory, should better reflect incremental changes as they're made—be that at half time or during matches on the fly.

Match commentary is now linked to touchline team talks 📣 #FM19Features https://t.co/EMln5mvIeHOctober 9, 2018

As a means of combating the huge amounts of money being spent at the highest level, youth development is more important now than ever. FM 2019 hopes to reflect this in its AI managers.

AI manager's now have a built-in tendency to play young players in the first team 👶 #FM19Features https://t.co/Q0vF2dqqWDOctober 9, 2018

Furthering its player-management team relations—most noticeably improved by last year's Dynamics system—Football Manager 2019's assistants will now inform why certain players may not be best suited to lead your team.

Your assistant now gives a reason why you should replace a captain or vice captain ©️ #FM19Features https://t.co/TVf0CsqfT2October 9, 2018

It's not uncommon for European teams, mostly British teams, to take mid-season breaks to warmer countries when winter kicks in. In January this year, my own team Celtic visited Dubai—FM 2019 adds this feature.

Take your team on a mid-season warm weather training camp ☀️ #FM19Features https://t.co/k8VdBfI64wOctober 9, 2018

Despite the money involved, signing foreign players is far from straight forward. This year, Football Manager gives AI players more autonomy should complications arise regarding work permits.

And when it comes to loan deals, mandatory future fees—i.e. loaning players with a view of signing permanent deals during the next transfer window—are now marked by a "pending transfer" status.

Players now have the ability to reject a contract offer if they are denied a work permit ⛔️ #FM19Features https://t.co/IajXBpBALDOctober 9, 2018

Loan deals with mandatory future fees are now listed as a pending transfer ↪️ #FM19Features https://t.co/qCDBzTUdEVOctober 9, 2018

Onto scouting, and intrepid incoming managers can access their new club's previous scouting reports, should they wish to pick up where the exiting staff left off.

Moreover, player match-ups have been introduced to scouting reports ahead of match day which might in turn inform your next starting 11.

You now have access to pre-existing scout reports when you take over at a new club 🕵️‍♂️ #FM19Features https://t.co/UEzvibYcJbOctober 9, 2018

Player match-ups have been added to next opposition scout reports 📝 #FM19Features https://t.co/LETRaE9woxOctober 9, 2018

Football Manager 2019 is due November 2, 2019. Stay tuned for more on its new features in the coming weeks.