Football Manager 2014 videos show off new menus and interface

I'm putting my trust in the fact that these two new video blogs for the upcoming Football Manager 2014 are informative and useful. I did try to watch them, but was overwhelmed by the incomprehensible stats and jargon. I'd have an easier time bringing the nations of the world under the flag of some military empire, than I would trying to assault Wigan Athletic with a handful of costly footbalteers. If your preference is for conquering terraces, Sports Interactive have explained their new game's improved UI and News systems.

You can learn more about Football Manager 2014 through our interview with Sports Interactive boss Miles Jacobson . The game is due out later this year.

