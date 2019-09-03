Popular

Follow-up to surreal jazz adventure The Norwood Suite in development

Tales from Off-Peak City will begin with a quest for a saxophone.

(Image credit: Cosmo D)

The Norwood Suite made it to number 90 in our latest Top 100, with Phil Savage heaping praise on the strange indie game about exploring a jazz hotel: "Whether you’re uncovering a finger-destroying musical score or just making a sandwich for a corporate stooge, everything you do is accompanied by a distinctive soundtrack and a witty visual flair. It’s a delightfully surreal space, full of mystery and surprise."

The Norwood Suite's creator Cosmo D is currently working on a follow-up called Tales from Off-Peak City. Another first-person adventure set in the same world as The Norwood Suite and Cosmo's previous game Off-Peak, this one's about a pizzeria in Off-Peak City run by an ex-saxophone player whose instrument you covet. "Your pursuit will set off a chain of events across the neighborhood, taking you deep into the hidden worlds and private lives of the people living there", according to the description on itch.io.

Tales from Off-Peak City will be released episodically, with the first volume, Caetano's Slice, coming in 2020.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
