Dungeons 2 is free for 48 hours in GOG's Chinese New Year sale (Updated)

Update: The King of Fighters 2002 freebie is over, but GOG is now offering a free copy of Dungeons 2, "a modern take on Dungeon Keeper" released in 2015 by Kalypso Media. It's yours for the taking until 9 am ET on February 18.

Original story:

GOG is celebrating the Year of the Dog in the form of a Chinese New Year sale that features discounts on more than 500 games, hourly flash deals, additional games on GOG Connect.

The current flash sales are Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation, which is 85 percent off as of right now, and Tooth and Tail, marked down by 45 percent for the next hour and change. Those choices will likely have changed by the time you read this but you get the idea: Previous flash sale offerings have already included Deus Ex Game of the Year Edition, Vikings: Wolves of Midgard, and This War of Mine Soundtrack Edition.

A few other choice tidbits:

GOG's Chinese New Year sale runs until February 20.