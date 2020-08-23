Five Nights at Freddy's creator is funding fangames, and a remake of the original

Five Nights at Freddy's series creator and developer Scott Cawthon is giving back to his game's community by collaborating with some of the most passionate fangame creators. The "Fazbear Fanverse Initiative" is intended to invest in five games and worlds made by fan creators tied to the FNaF community. Included in the lineup is a remake of the original Five Nights at Freddy's.

The creators of the games will receive funding and publishing support from Cawthon, but he intends to stay out of the development of the games. The games will be released on GameJolt for free.

"There have been some great fanmade spinoff universes created in this community, and I want to see them keep going; that’s why I’ve put some my own cash toward development of new games in those game series," said Cawthon in a Reddit post.

The released games will also be bundled with other games from the same series, "such as the classic versions, or remakes, or minigames," before they're sold on consoles and mobile. There are even plans to make toys and merchandise based on the games.

The initial lineup of games is: Five Nights at Candy's 4 by Emil, The Joy of Creation: Ignited Collection by Nikson, Popgoes Evergreen by Kane, One Night at Flumpty's 3 by Jonochrome, and the "remake/re-imagining" of the original Five Night's at Freddy's by Phisnom.

