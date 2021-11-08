Five new Steam games you probably missed (November 8, 2021)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2021 games that are launching this year.

Lone McLonegan: A Western Adventure

Release:‌ November 4

Developer:‌ Sonomio Games

Launch price:‌ $8 ‌|‌ ‌£8 |‌ ‌‌AU$11.60

Lone McLonegan is point-n-click comfort food about a former Wild West outlaw whose best days are behind him: once an infamous criminal, he's now better known for loafing about. That's until he learns that his former rival Bragg Badass (see what they did there) starts to climb the charts of baddest bad arses in the business. Lone can't cope with this, so in order to reinforce his dominance he decides to rob the Bank of Oldewell, which has "the most secure safe in the county." You'll be pointing and clicking in order to help him achieve this, meeting weird and wonderful characters along the way, and solving a host of puzzles.

Tunche

Release:‌ November 3

Developer:‌ LEAP Game Studios

Launch price:‌ ‌$17 ‌|‌ ‌£13.16 ‌|‌ ‌AU$24.60

Tunche has been in development for ages—it was originally meant to release in 2019—but here it is, and the cartoon roguelite brawler looks very sweet indeed. The sidescrolling affair takes place across four worlds, each inhabited by a new ensemble of cute foes to pummel, and this pummelling can be dished out alongside three friends in local cooperative play—online if you use Remote Play Together. The moment-to-moment experience here is something you're probably familiar with, but its the gorgeous art style and animation that'll keep you coming back.

Demon Turf

Release:‌ November 4

Developer:‌ Fabraz

Launch price:‌ ‌$22.49 |‌ ‌£18 ‌|‌ ‌AU$32.35

Modern 3D platformers are a mixed bag, as it's a genre that seems especially tough to modernize. Demon Turf has an interesting stab at it: protagonist Beebz appears to be made up of 2D sprites, though the world she explores is 3D. It's a weird yet engrossing art style, but the movement looks fluid, and Beebz abilities make exploring these whimsical landscapes fast and fun. There are a few other neat twists: players can place their own checkpoints, and each level changes to a "liberated state" once beaten, so returning for collectibles and other stuff should be more interesting. Demon Turf looks like it has a lot of character.

Where Cards Fall

Release:‌ ‌November 5

Developer:‌ The Game Band

Launch price:‌ ‌$20 |‌ ‌£16 |‌ ‌AU$30

From the developers of Blazeball comes this puzzle game with cards. But if you're averse to card games, wait! You're not comparing stats and building decks, you're shaping delicate card-buildings in order to help the isometrically-viewed protagonist get to the end of each level. There are "over fifty tricky spatial puzzles" here, and the game has been adjusted to work well on PC with either mouse and keyboard or controller, as it actually released for phones back in 2019.

Nott Longa

Release:‌ November 5

Developer:‌ Amhardcore

Launch price:‌ ‌$5 |‌ ‌£4 |‌ ‌AU$7.50

For fans of World of Horror and the 1-bit aesthetic in general, Nott Longa is an atmospheric horror game "haunted by folk horror creatures and ghosts of broken futures." As a result, the monochrome environments you'll encounter are quite unlike any you've probably seen before, despite being loosely based on a small Italian town. The ultimate effect here is uncanny rather than terrifying, and the whole thing is presented as "an abandoned retro game." Halloween may be over but miserable little art games are forever.

