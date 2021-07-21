First RAM under Kingston's own Fury brand is a Beast (and a Renegade)

Even though the beginning of the DDR5 era is right around the corner, Kingston chose to launch its inaugural Fury memory kits under its own brand. The move comes a little over a month after Kingston sold its HyperX peripherals division to HP.

The 'Fury' name is a familiar one—it is the same branding Kingston attached to memory products that were previously part of the HyperX umbrella. When Kingston sold HyperX to HP, it retained its gaming memory division, and the Fury branding as well.

So really Kingston is recycling its Fury branding, though the memory products are indeed new (and these are the first RAM kits labelled as Kingston Fury rather than HyperX Fury). There are three lineups that just launched: Fury Renegade, Fury Beast, and Fury Impact.

The Fury Renegade represents the cream of the crop with speeds of up to 5,333MT/s. Oddly enough, that is only for the non-RGB modules. Fury Renegade memory in RGB form tops out at 4,600MT/s. That's still plenty fast, but it's curious HyperX decided to save its best performing memory chips for its non-RGB modules.

Speeds range from 3,000MT/s to 4,600MT/s within the Fury Renegade RGB family, and 2,666MT/s to 5,333MT/s within the Fury Renegade lineup, both in capacities of 8GB all the way up to 256GB (8x32GB).

Then there is the Fury Beast family, which is also offered with or without RGB lighting. There is no separation in speed between the two, though—both are offered in various speeds ranging from 2,666MT/s to 3,733MT/s, in capacities up to 128GB (4x32GB). However, only the non-RGB variants have a single 4GB module option.

Finally, the Fury Impact is Kingston's SO-DIMM lineup for laptops and certain small form factor systems (typically mini PCs). Available capacities span 8GB to 64GB (2x32GB), in speeds of 2,666MT/s, 2,933MT/s, and 3,200MT/s.

All of these modules and kits contain preconfigured profiles for Intel (XMP) and AMD (DOCP). As for pricing, there way too many kits to list them all out, but overall Kingston is keeping things competitive. For example, a 16GB Kingston Fury Beast RGB DDR4-3600 memory kit sells for $107 on Kingston's webstore.

It will be interesting to see what kind of speeds Kingston targets for its inevitable shift into DDR5 territory, when Intel's Alder Lake CPUs arrive later this year. On the flip side, you can actually buy some of these kits of in DDR3 form, if you're holding onto an older platform (I recently retired my Core i7 4790K Devil's Canyon system that used DDR3 memory).