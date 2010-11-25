First Back to the Future screens unveiled

The first screens of Telltale's Back to the Future adventure games have appeared, showing us what Marty and Doc will look like when part one of the adventure series is released in December. You'll find the new images embedded below.

The whole series of games can be preordered now from the Back to the Future site for $24.95, with one dollar of every purchase going to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. For a behind the scenes look at the game being made, check out these behind the scenes videos . You'll find the screens embedded below. Click to see them full size.