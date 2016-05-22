Final Overwatch animation focuses on Soldier: 76

It's only a matter of hours, albeit too many hours, until Overwatch finally releases. Blizzard has ramped up marketing for its hero shooter over the weekend, going so far as to pepper the world with lifesize figurines of some of the game's most loved characters. More humbly, the company has issued the final animated short for this season, and it focuses on Soldier: 76.

76 is an assault character bearing an automatic pulse rifle, but the practicality of his arsenal isn't really the point of the video: it wants you to know Soldier: 76. Dubbed 'Hero', the video "follows the masked vigilante Soldier: 76 on a personal mission to Dorado where he's set to investigate the illegal activities of the Los Muertos gang—but an unexpected complication threatens to compromise his objective."

That "unexpected complication" involves lots of people being shot at, naturally. Overwatch releases May 24. Here's exactly when the game will unlock, per region.