Final Fantasy 14: Heavensward is free to keep if you own the base game

Final Fantasy 14's first expansion, Heavensward, is currently free for all owners of the base game, A Realm Reborn. You can add it to your account forever and muck around with flying mounts, new jobs and the An Ra race, as well as plenty of quests, dungeons and more.

Heavensward will also come with all five of the expansion's updates and their trials, dungeons, and storyline additions.

Here's an extremely moody trailer:

I quite enjoyed Final Fantasy 14 when it first launched (the second time), but I couldn't stand the crafting grind and never quite got attached enough to the world or characters to justify picking up the expansion. Maybe I missed out! And the good news is that you don't need to resubscribe to check it out.

A free login campaign is running until June 17, allowing lapsed players to return for a week without dropping a dime. So you can use it to check out the first expansion.

Final Fantasy 14's third expansion is due out soon, too. Shadowbringers will launch on July 2, and if you do get sucked back into Eorzea, hold off on getting the second expansion, as Shadowbringers will include both Heavensward and Stormblood.

You can pick up Heavensward between now and June 27.