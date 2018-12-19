Final Fallout 76 patch of 2018 fixes duping exploits, lets you quit without crashing

The final patch for Fallout 76 in 2018 has arrived. It's a small one—only 15 MB in most cases—but this hotfix does bring some welcome changes. For me, the highlight is this line:

"Addressed an issue that could cause the game client to crash after selecting Exit to Desktop."

Yes, please. This has been an issue for me since day one, and I've had to assassinate the process manually from Task Manager nearly every time I quit the game.

The hotfix also squashes "an exploit that could allow items to be duplicated," which is more good news because, as I noted a couple weeks ago, exploits are so common they're all anyone talks about in there. There was also an issue with 'high-damage and explosive weapons' that either weren't dealing damage to enemies, or causing enemies to heal immediately after taking damage. I think I've seen this happen, or at least I remember firing a few missiles at a few baddies and noticing that they seem to be completely unfazed afterwards. So, that's good news too!

Korean language support has been added, so if you have your language set to Korean, and you notice a bigger download than 15 MB, that's why. There was also a bug that allowed out of date clients to connect to servers, which has been remedied.

You can see the hotfix patch notes here.