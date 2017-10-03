FIFA 18 PC patch targets wonky keepers, shot accuracy

As you may have spied last week, FIFA 18 endured a somewhat rocky launch whereby an issue with Origin prevented some PC players from downloading. EA thereafter supplied a fix, and has now also launched its first patch.

Having dipped my studs in briefly last night (we received code late, so expect our review soon), I largely enjoyed what this year's installment offers, however did think its goalkeepers felt a little off—two consecutive games finished 4-4 and 3-3 on the 'Legendary' difficulty setting. To this end, this and shot accuracy have been tweaked courtesy of the latest update.

The full list of nips and tucks can be found over here, however a number of adjustments have also been applied to the game's Ultimate Team feature, part two of The Journey, its Online and Career Modes, and its UI and animations.

Here's the key tinkerings to the game's once shonky goalies:

Tuned goalkeeper reactions in certain situations.

Tuned down the difficulty for Amateur and Semi-Pro difficulties.

Reduced shot accuracy and slightly increased goalkeeper reaction times in certain in-game situations.

An issue where players could control the goalkeeper in FUT Single Player modes (Ultimate Team).

FIFA 18 is out now—our review will be with you soon.