FIFA 17 demo kicks off tomorrow, here’s what to expect

Last week, EA Sports revealed FIFA 17’s top-rated players ahead of its September 27 launch. Now the publisher has announced what’s included in tomorrow’s demo.

Kick-off mode is expectedly part of the demo—which is essentially a friendly/exhibition mode—where you’ll jump straight into games and test out what’s new and what remains the same against last year’s annual instalment.

While loading these games, four new single-player Skill Games and three new Multiplayer Skill Games await players. Most interestingly, the demo also lets players sample the new dialogue-leaning story mode The Journey. Here’s EA on that:

“For the first time ever in FIFA, live your story on and off the pitch as the Premier League’s next rising star, Alex Hunter. You'll have the opportunity to play a select experience in The Journey which will be limited to playing as one of the world's top clubs Manchester United.”

Team-wise, the following 12 make the demo’s cut:

Manchester United

Manchester City

Chelsea

Real Madrid

Juventus

Inter

Paris Saint-Germain

Olympique Lyonnais

Seattle Sounders

Bayern München

Tigres U.A.N.L. (MX)

Gamba Osaka

On the stadium front, Seattle Sounders' CenturyLink features alongside Chelsea's Stamford Bridge and Gamba Osaka's Suita City ground.

FIFA 17 is due September 27, while its demo launches tomorrow, September 13.