While I'm not even going to pretend I know much about the foot-to-ball, I am led to understand that EA's FIFA series is "really quite popular" - indeed, that its fans like to FIFA in the morning, and FIFA all through the night, and when treating themselves to a present, will indeed give themselves FIFA.

Here's a trailer for this year's model, due out next month, which does indeed look very much like the Sport. Behold its beauty and majesty. It lands on the 25th September in North America, and on the 28th in Europe. Wherever you are though, a playable demo is due for release on the 11th.