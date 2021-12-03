How to check if Final Fantasy 14 servers are down

It's no surprise to anyone that the FFXIV servers are currently under a lot of pressure. And that's likely to continue over the next few days and weeks as the new Endwalker expansion gets underway. Even before Endwalker's launch, the servers were under a lot of pressure , not helped by the ongoing semiconductor shortage preventing the addition of extra equipment to help with the increased load.

Endwalker doesn't officially launch until December 7, but if you've pre-ordered the expansion, you can play right now . There's plenty to get stuck into, including the two new jobs— Sage and Reaper —and new areas to explore. But if you're having trouble logging into Eorzea, here's how to check if the FF14: Endwalker servers are down.

How to check the FFXIV server status

If you're having trouble getting online in Final Fantasy 14, it's worth knowing where to check to see if there's an issue. And while the problem is likely to be server-side because of Endwalker's launch and the immense amount of players trying to play right now, it's also worth double-checking in case the issue's on your end. You don't want to sit there, patiently waiting for it to come back online, only to realise your home connection is at fault.

The first place to check is the Lodestone website . This should give you fairly up-to-date information on the status of each world within the North American, European, and Japanese data centers. It is also handy as it tells you whether or not you can create new characters on any given world. If you want more details, you can check this page for a list of technical issues and possible updates.

FFXIV's official Twitter is generally pretty up-to-date, too, though you'll get more detailed information on the pages listed above.