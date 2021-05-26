Far Cry 6 gameplay will be revealed on Friday

Far Cry 6, the upcoming new addition to Ubisoft's long-running open-world shooter series, is set in the fictional Caribbean nation of Yara, whose people are up in arms against its ruler, Antón Castillo, portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito. You, as a revolutionary named Dani Rojas, will join in the uprising, aided by a weiner dog in a wheelchair named Chorizo. That's not particularly relevant to a broad narrative overview, but come on, just look at this little guy.

(Image credit: Far Cry 6)

In terms of actual gameplay, Far Cry 6 remains something of a mystery, but we'll get our first proper look at it on Friday, May 28, in a livestream set to begin at 9:30 am PT/12:30 pm ET. Far Cry's basic loop is pretty well established at this point, but Ubisoft has suggested that a focus on verticality in Yara's capital city of Esperanza "is a complete game-changer," and maybe even a bit Assassin's Creed-like.

"Being able to run across rooftops, use back alleys, fight against some of the toughest opponents in the game in this setting, I think is really unique and fresh," narrative director Navid Khavari said in 2020. "And it completely changes the way the game feels."

I'm looking forward to seeing whether Far Cry 6 actually changes things up meaningfully, but I'm a little surprised that Ubisoft is going to serve it up on Friday—that's just two weeks before its big E3-style Ubisoft Forward showcase event, which is set for June 12. Maybe that means we shouldn't set our expectations for this reveal too high.

A release date for Far Cry 6 hasn't been revealed, but it's expected to be out later this year.