Far Cry 6 DLC puts you into the shoes of the biggest villains from the series

The Far Cry 6 DLC included in its Season Pass won't involve the game's new villain, played by Giancarlo Esposito, but will instead star three villains from Far Crys past: Vaas Montenegro (Far Cry 3), Pagan Min (Far Cry 4), and Joseph Seed (Far Cry 5). The original actors have returned to play them, except this time their voices will be your voice.

In the DLC, we'll "delve into these iconic villain's twisted minds, uncover their backstories, battle their inner demons, and reunite with familiar faces," says Ubisoft. Without really explaining it, the company calls the Far Cry 6 add-on a "new Far Cry gameplay experience in which you will have to die… and retry." Sounds like they might be short episodes that are meant to be replayed several times?

The Season Pass will be available in the Far Cry 6 Gold, Ultimate, and Collector's Editions—so, not the Standard Edition—and will also include Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon, possibly to help promote the Netflix show based on the well-liked '80s themed DLC. The official Far Cry site breaks down what's in all of the editions.

As for Far Cry 6 itself, Esposito said the other day that his character isn't truly a villain, but of course he was being facetious: Far Cry games always include a Bond-style villain with a cult following, and Far Cry 6 is no different, as confirmed by a 'villain trailer' shown during today's Ubisoft Forward livestream.

A perspective shift actually would've been cool rather than the typical 'revolutionaries are actually evil' thing, but I wasn't holding my breath for the Tom Clancy game company to examine revolutionary political history from a non-mainstream point-of-view. Far Cry 6 releases October 7.

