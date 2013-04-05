Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon screenshots hope you really like blue and purple

Far Cry 3 might very well rival Saints Row for the "biggest shark jump" award with its retro-rocking Blood Dragon DLC. The more distance each day increases from its sudden April 1 appearance hints increasingly strongly that this totally rad homage to '80s action flicks is a real thing, where psychotic pirates and killer valley kids melt away for oversaturated colors and a hero named Rex Power Colt.

If that isn't enough cheese for you, it seems Australian electronica group Power Glove is contributing a few synth-tastic tracks . Ubisoft hasn't announced anything official yet, but something likely lurks on the VHS-fuzzy horizon soon.