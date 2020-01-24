Fanatical's Lunar New Year sale discounts over 1,500 games

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Just like Steam, Fanatical has launched its own Lunar New Year sale, and in some cases it offers some better prices. For instance, Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently AU$68.36 on Fanatical, whereas the current discounted price on Steam is AU$72.

But that's just one of the 1,500 odd games currently discounted, some with reductions as high as 90 percent. The full sale is here, but there are some choice selections listed below:

Frostpunk - AU$17.18 (usually AU$42.95)

Fallout 76 - AU$25.82 (usually AU$54.95)

Civilization VI Digital Deluxe Edition - AU$28.78 (usually AU$119.95)

Resident Evil 2 - AU$25.48 (usually AU$84.95)

Red Dead Redemption 2 - AU$68.36 (usually AU$89.95)

Borderlands 3 - AU$53.07 (usually AU$89.95)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - AU$32.29 (usually AU$89.95)

The Outer Worlds - AU$60.29 (usually AU$89.95)

