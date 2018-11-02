Fan-inspired Janitor Leoric skin announced for Heroes of the Storm

What began as a fun, detailed fan creation was just made real at BlizzCon 2018. The Janitor Leoric skin, including a lovely soap mount, will be coming to Heroes of the Storm soon. It's a pretty funny take on Diablo's notably loud, angry Skeleton King. Watch the trailer below, which also shows off skins for the first wholly original HotS character Orphea.

Our first Nexus-Born Hero, Gameplay Updates, Mounts, Skins, and much more. See what’s coming to Heroes of the Storm with our BlizzCon 2018 announcements! pic.twitter.com/37JSHUJiTVNovember 2, 2018

And here's the original fan art that inspired Leoric's clean new look.