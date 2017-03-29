Fallout Shelter is now on Steam

Good news for Fallout fans who, like me, thought that Bethesda's free-to-play post-nuclear underground colony management sim Fallout Shelter looked like it might be fun, but ultimately decided that they needed another standalone game launcher like they needed a hole in the head: It is finally available on Steam.

The Steam version of Fallout Shelter will support Steam Achievements and cloud saves, and pricing remains unchanged. The base game is free, and if you're so inclined you can spring for Lunchboxes, Pet Carriers, Mr. Handys, and other optional items that will make your in-game life easier.

Along with the move to another platform, the game also got more than 30 new quests by way of a major, all-platforms update released today, among them a time-limited Easter Quest that rewards players with a Legendary Pet, a free lunchbox, and other swell stuff.

Is it worth your time? We weren't super-impressed when we played the initial PC release last summer, but it's had most of a year to grow and get better—and it is free, after all. Hard to go too wrong at that price.