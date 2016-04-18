Popular

Fallout: New Vegas remade as a YouTube Choose Your Own Adventure

There's modding and then there's meta-modding: re-imagining a game in an entirely new medium. YouTuber Many A True Nerd has redone the entire story of Fallout: New Vegas in a vast collection of annotated YouTube videos, à la Choose Your Own Adventure books. I've given it a few runs to remind myself of how very bad I am at choosing my own adventure.

Things are simplified, naturally. The outcome of shooting and sneaking is predetermined, so expect to die to deathclaws a lot. The feel of incomprehensible complexity is still there though: some players report having killed as few as two people on their way through the story. You'll need sound and annotations enabled to have your own crack at it.

